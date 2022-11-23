NWA Vs. AAA Announced For Loaded Smashing Pumpkins Concert

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and the National Wrestling Alliance will be going head-to-head at the upcoming The World Is a Vampire 2023 festival at Mexico City's Foro Sol Stadium on March 4, 2023.

NWA took to its Twitter to post a flyer for the festival, writing that the event would feature "a never-before-seen clash."

"HUGE announcement!!!! It's the @nwa vs. @luchalibreaaa in #MexicoCity in March – WITH @smashingpumpkins and many more!! Pre-sale starts Nov 28 at 2 pm CT and general on sale on Nov 29 at 2 pm CT."

Tickets for the event will be sold through Ticketmaster. In addition to NWA owner Billy Corgan's band, The Smashing Pumpkins, headlining the event, Interpol, Turnstile, Peter Hook & The Light, The Warning, Deafheaven, Chelsea Wolfe, Ekkstacy, In The Valley Below, Margaritas Podrias, El Shirota, and Acid Waves are all set to perform at the event. No matches have been announced as of writing.

Corgan has been the lead singer of The Smashing Pumpkins for the last three and a half decades. He purchased NWA in May of 2017 and officially took ownership in October of the same year. He has come under fire as of late for controversial comments he made regarding whether or not female wrestlers within NWA would be able to carry a second EmPowerrr event and perform within the style of the promotion. He has also been in the headlines for his issues with Nick Aldis after Aldis announced that he would be exiting the company and was then suspended as a result.