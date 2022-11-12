Nick Aldis Believes Billy Corgan Has Worked Himself Into A Shoot

Ahead of NWA's Hard Times 3 pay-per-view tonight, two-time former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis was suspended from the company after he announced he was not re-signing in 2023. Following Aldis' suspension by NWA owner Billy Corgan, many were confused about the situation, but this is not the first time Corgan and Aldis have had a disagreement. Aldis recently revealed his thoughts on how he is being perceived by some fans and what he thinks about Corgan's decision-making.

"Let's call a spade a spade; he worked himself into a shoot," Aldis said on "Notsam Wrestling." "I'm trying to be nice here and not say what's very obvious and for anyone who's paying attention. But, his lack of experience and nativity. ... I've been in this business since I was 17 years old. I've got pretty thick skin at this point. ... I hate the fact that it paints me in this light of like, complaining or having problems backstage, because anyone who has been involved in the NWA, anyone knows that no one put more sweat equity into that brand than me."

Aldis had been scheduled to face Odinson at Hard Times 3 prior to his suspension. At the NWA 74th Anniversary Show in August, Aldis was scheduled to face Trevor Murdoch for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the Night 2 main event, but he was removed from the match by Corgan and replaced with Tyrus, with Corgan saying he was not a fan of Aldis' backstage politicking. Murdoch retained the championship and Aldis never received another match for the title.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Notsam Wrestling" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.