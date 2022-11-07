Nick Aldis Calls The NWA's Values Into Question Following Suspension

NWA jumped into the top of the wrestling headlines today when Nick Aldis, who has been one of the company's top stars over the past five years, was suspended by NWA owner Billy Corgan. The suspension came following Aldis' announcement of his decision to not re-sign with NWA in 2023 — Aldis had a match against Odinson scheduled at Hard Times 3 in New Orleans, the upcoming NWA pay-per-view, but hat match is now officially off the table — and shortly after Corgan himself had gotten attention for doubting the ability of women to carry their own pay-per-view. According to Aldis, comments like these "factored into my decision to give my notice," and he called out NWA's values directly on social media.

"Fans in NOLA: Sorry to disappoint but I was removed from the shows this weekend after giving my notice," Aldis tweeted. "I fully intended to fulfill my obligations to the audience but unfortunately the company doesn't seem to share the same values."

This is not the first time that Adlis and Corgan have been on opposite ends of the media. Earlier this year, Aldis was scheduled to challenge Trevor Murdoch for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, but Corgan made the decision to remove Aldis from the contest due to rumored politicking backstage by Aldis. Aldis had been featured as one of NWA's top attractions since Corgan became the owner in 2017. Aldis has won the NWA Worlds Championships twice — he lost the title to Cody Rhodes at All In in 2018, but defeated Rhodes 50 days later to regain the title. Aldis then went on a historic run with the championship, holding it for 1,043 days, the sixth-longest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship reign in history.