Trevor Murdoch is the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.
Murdoch won the title after defeating Nick Aldis at tonight’s NWA 73 pay-per-view.
Before losing tonight, Aldis had held the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship since October 21, 2018. He had won the title after beating Cody Rhodes at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show.
