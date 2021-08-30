Trevor Murdoch is the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

Murdoch won the title after defeating Nick Aldis at tonight’s NWA 73 pay-per-view.

Before losing tonight, Aldis had held the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship since October 21, 2018. He had won the title after beating Cody Rhodes at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show.

OMG!!! O M G !!! It's over!!

The 1,044 day title reign is over.

Trevor Murdoch is the NEW NWA

The 1,044 day title reign is over.

Trevor Murdoch is the NEW NWA

WORLD CHAMPION!