Nick Aldis Comments On His Future After Being Pulled From NWA 74 Main Event

"I sit here and I'm very calm about the future," Aldis continued. "Once you get to a point where I know I can add value to any company. I can add value to any promotion and who's to say you even need a promotion?"

Aldis first entered the NWA's orbit in 2017, when he won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship from Tim Storm in December of that year. He lost the title to Cody Rhodes at the All In pay-per-view in September 2019. Aldis regained the championship the following month, starting a second reign that lasted more than one thousand days.

Aldis acknowledged the fans that have supported him during his NWA run so far. For a lot of people, particularly in the southern United States, the NWA was something many grew up watching.

"I can't tell you how rewarding it is to get someone who says, 'I used to watch this with my grandfather and it's brought back so many memories, and they got tears in their eyes."

