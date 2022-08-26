Nick Aldis Comments On His Future After Being Pulled From NWA 74 Main Event
Nick Aldis knows his value in pro wrestling. In a new interview with Ella Jay on behalf of SEScoops, "The National Treasure" took time to talk about his unknown future in the squared circle and touched upon an interaction he recently had with NWA owner, Billy Corgan
"I told this to Billy straight up: I don't think I'm right all the time, I just think I'm right more than I'm wrong. Can you say the same thing?"
This comes after Aldis won the Race to the Chase Tournament to become the top contender for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship held by Trevor Murdoch. However, Aldis was later pulled from the match. NWA World Television Champion Tyrus is now challenging Murdoch on the second night of the NWA 74 pay-per-view. Aldis was eventually booked in a match against Flip Gordon.
While Tyrus has his detractors, NWA owner Billy Corgan has vouched for him as a performer in the ring and a valuable asset to the company.
The Future For Aldis
"I sit here and I'm very calm about the future," Aldis continued. "Once you get to a point where I know I can add value to any company. I can add value to any promotion and who's to say you even need a promotion?"
Aldis first entered the NWA's orbit in 2017, when he won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship from Tim Storm in December of that year. He lost the title to Cody Rhodes at the All In pay-per-view in September 2019. Aldis regained the championship the following month, starting a second reign that lasted more than one thousand days.
Aldis acknowledged the fans that have supported him during his NWA run so far. For a lot of people, particularly in the southern United States, the NWA was something many grew up watching.
"I can't tell you how rewarding it is to get someone who says, 'I used to watch this with my grandfather and it's brought back so many memories, and they got tears in their eyes."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SEScoops" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.