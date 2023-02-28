Partial Card Announced For AAA TripleMania Monterrey In April

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's three-day Triplemanía XXXI event will begin on April 16. A portion of the first night's card in Monterrey, Mexico, has officially been announced, which will see two Guerra de Rivalidades first-round matches take place. Blue Demon Jr. and DMT Azul are set to battle former Ring of Honor World Champion Rush El Toro Blanco and a mystery partner, while former WWE Champion Alberto El Patrón joins forces with AEW's Penta El Zero Miedo (Pentagón Jr.) against Sam Adonis and Psycho Clown. The winners of those two clashes will advance to the finals on night two of Triplemanía in July, with the victors facing each other in a Lucha de Apuestas match on the third and final show the following month.

Meanwhile, a 10-man steel cage match will determine which two participants will collide in a Lucha de Apuestas mask vs. mask match later that night. Laredo Kid, Antifaz del Norte, Octagón Jr., Villano III Jr., Argenis, Myzteziz Jr., Aero Star, La Parka Negra, Dralístico, and Taurus will all be involved. Also, Team Chilango, representing Mexico City, will battle Team Regio, representing Monterrey, in a Copa Triplemanía; the wrestlers involved in this bout have not yet been revealed.

It was announced last week that the second night of Triplemanía XXXI had changed dates, moving from June 17 to July 15. The promotion did not provide an explanation for the alteration, but they confirmed that the show would still be held at the Estadio Caliente Xoloitzcuintles in Tijuana. The final night is set for August 12 at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City.