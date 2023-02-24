AAA Announces New Date, Location For TripleMania Tijuana

Lucha Libre AAA has been in the news a bit to start the year, mostly surrounding their attempts to cozy back up to AEW after cozying up to WWE, their controversial decision to bring back Albero El Patron, and Konnan's attempted defense regarding El Patron's return. Now there's some more news regarding TripleMania XXXI, mainly the fact that the second event of the three show series is changing dates.

As announced on Twitter early Friday afternoon, TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana will now take place on July 15. AAA had originally announced the show would take place on June 17; as noted by luchablog, however, tickets were never put on sale for that date, and AAA never advertised the show for June 17 again. It's unknown what caused the change. As with before, the show will take place out of Estadio Caliente Xoloitzcuintles, the home of Liga MX's Club Tijuana football team.

This year's TripleMania series will be built around a tag team tournament, featuring teams of Psycho Clown and Sam Adonis, Pagano and AEW star Rush, Blue Demon Jr. and DMT Azul, and El Patron and AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo. The winning team will go on to face each other in either a mask vs. mask, mask vs. hair, or hair vs. hair match at TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City in August. This will be the second straight TripleMania series to have one event in Tijuana, following last year's TripleMania XXX: Tijuana.