Lucha Libre AAA held their second TripleMania event of the year, TripleMania XXX: Tijuana, live tonight from the Estadio Caliente Xoloitzcuintles arena in Tijuana, Baja California Mexico. Originally headlined by Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. Dragon Lee and Dralistico, the match was thrown in flux when Jeff Hardy was arrested for DUI earlier in the week, taking him off the show.

You can read the full results below.

La Hiedra, Lady Shani, Maravilla, Reina Dorada, and Sexy Star defeated Chik Tormenta and Flammer in a steel cage match after they all escaped the cage. As Tormenta and Flammer were the last two left in the cage, they were forced to face each other in a mask vs. mask match later in the show.

Nino Hamberguesa defeated Abismo Negro Jr., Bestia 666, Charly Manson, Cibernetico, Dulce Kanela, Heavy Metal, Mamba, Mecha Wolf, Mr. Iguana, Pagano, Rey Xolo and Vamprio after eliminating Mamba to win Copa TripleMania Tijuana.

Fenix defeated Taurus, Laredo Kid, Hijo del Vikingo, and Bandido after pinning Taurus with a Double Foot Stomp to unify the for the AAA Latin American and AAA World Cruiserweight Championships.

AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie came out to challenge AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa to a match at a future AAA show.

An in-ring ceremony honoring Konnan aired.

Blue Demon Jr. defeated Pentagon Jr. after pinning Pentagon with an Avalanche Canadian Destroyer through a table. With the loss, Pentagon Jr. moves on to the finals of the Ruleta de la Muerte tournament at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this October.

Matt Hardy announced that Johnny Caballero, aka Johnny Elite, aka John Morrison, would be Jeff Hardy’s replacement against Dragon Lee and Dralistico in the main event, under the name Johnny Hardy.

Flammer defeated Chik Tormenta in a mask vs. mask match after pinning Tormenta with a Rolling Fireman’s Carry through a table. As a result, Chik Tormenta was forced to unmask.

Psycho Clown defeated Villano IV after pinning Villano with an Air Raid Crash onto thumbtacks. With the loss, Villano IV Psycho Clown moves onto the finals of the Ruleta de la Muerte tournament at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this October to take on Pentagon Jr. in a mask vs. mask match.

Dragon Lee & Dralistico (Los Faccion Ingobernables) defeated Johnny Hardy (aka Johnny Caballero) & Matt Hardy after Dralistico pinned Hardy following a moonsault. Johnny betrayed Hardy earlier in the match after the two accidentally collided. After the match, Johnny attacked Lee and Dralistico till Hardy made the save; Hardy then shook hands with Lee and Dralistico to end the show.

