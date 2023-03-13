AAA World Trios Champion El Cuatrero Reportedly Arrested For Domestic Violence

Last week, the top story in lucha libre unfortunately revolved around domestic violence, after AAA star El Cuatrero was accused of abuse by CMLL luchadora Stephanie Vaquer. After Vaquer filed a formal complaint with police, the next step in the matter was set to be determined on Friday, March 10, and while it took a day for news to break, that next step was taken in a notable way.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Cuatrero has been arrested and charged with both domestic violence and attempted femicide. Cuatrero was taken in by police on Friday, shortly after he competed on an AAA show in Aguascalientes. While it's unclear what the next development will be in the case, Mexican reporter Antonio Nieto indicated on Twitter that a hearing had already taken place, noting that Cuatrero's legal team had presented a witness that claimed to contradict Vaquer's version of events. As proof, audio and video evidence are expected to be submitted.

Meanwhile, lucha libre Facebook page El Planchitas noted that Cuatrero was denied bail, and that another ex-girlfriend of Cuatrero had come forward with accusations against him in a Mexican publication. It was further noted that the initial hearing regarding Cuatrero's charges was extended after two hours, and will resume this Thursday. While AAA issued a statement after news of the accusations broke early last week, neither side has commented since Cuatrero was arrested this past weekend, and Meltzer noted that AAA hasn't made a decision regarding Cuatrero's status at this time. Alongside cousin Forastero and brother Sanson, Cuatrero, the son of lucha libre legend Cien Caras, is currently one third of the AAA World Trios Champions.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.