CMLL Issues Statement In Support Of Stephanie Vaquer Following Cuatrero Allegations
CMLL has released a statement on Twitter early this morning in support of CMLL star Stephanie Vaquer, who has accused Lucha Libre AAA's El Cuatrero of domestic violence.
The statement read: "To the media, fans and people who are part of the wrestling community. In CMLL, we join the solidarity, support and respect that has been shown to Stephanie Vaquer by fans and media. We strongly condemn any form of violence against women and reiterate our commitment to promote a life free of violence and harassment in our collaborators and attendees to our arenas. We ask the fans and the media for their support and respect for Stephanie Vaquer at this difficult time, and to be prudent and respectful until she makes the appropriate public statements."
Vaquer alleged that Cuatrero violently attacked her last week during a heated conversation over Cuatrero contacting an unknown person. Cuatrero allegedly fled the scene while Vaquer called for help.
Following the alleged incident, Vaquer filed a formal complaint with police. It is unclear at this time what the next step in the matter will be, though more movement is expected Friday.
El Cuatrero Has Yet To Comment On Domestic Abuse Allegations
Cuatrero declined to comment on the matter when approached at the NWA/AAA "The World is a Vampire" event last weekend.
AAA issued a statement on Tuesday saying it will continue to monitor the situation and is taking the matter seriously. As of this writing, AAA has not removed Cuatrero, who is one-third of the AAA World Trios Champions, from any upcoming shows.
The promotion has continued its relationship with Alberto El Patron, who has been accused of domestic abuse by AEW star Saraya and was later charged with sexual assault by another former partner. The charges against Patron were later dismissed after the accuser failed to appear in court. Patron is expected to work at least one of three TripleMania XXXI events this year, as well as the Lucha Libre World Cup. That event will also feature the NWA's Thom Latimer, who himself was charged with domestic violence in 2015, though those charges also were dropped.