CMLL Issues Statement In Support Of Stephanie Vaquer Following Cuatrero Allegations

CMLL has released a statement on Twitter early this morning in support of CMLL star Stephanie Vaquer, who has accused Lucha Libre AAA's El Cuatrero of domestic violence.

The statement read: "To the media, fans and people who are part of the wrestling community. In CMLL, we join the solidarity, support and respect that has been shown to Stephanie Vaquer by fans and media. We strongly condemn any form of violence against women and reiterate our commitment to promote a life free of violence and harassment in our collaborators and attendees to our arenas. We ask the fans and the media for their support and respect for Stephanie Vaquer at this difficult time, and to be prudent and respectful until she makes the appropriate public statements."

Vaquer alleged that Cuatrero violently attacked her last week during a heated conversation over Cuatrero contacting an unknown person. Cuatrero allegedly fled the scene while Vaquer called for help.

Following the alleged incident, Vaquer filed a formal complaint with police. It is unclear at this time what the next step in the matter will be, though more movement is expected Friday.