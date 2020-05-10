Alberto Del Rio was arrested on May 9 and charged with sexual assault, a second degree felony. His bond was set at $50,000 as records showed that he posted bond and was released from jail around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

News 4 San Antonio reports that an affidavit for Del Rio, real name Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan, gave graphic detail of the incident. Court documents state that the victim had been assaulted by Del Rio on more than one occasion.

News 4 San Antonio gave a detailed account of the events. Del Rio allegedly accused the victim of being unfaithful. She alleged that he became angry when she wouldn't admit to cheating on him so he struck her and then took her to his downstairs bedroom and slapped her eight more times. The victim claimed that he then made her put on a dress and dance for him, but she refused. He allegedly then warned her not to cry or he'd take her son and 'drop him off in the middle of the road somewhere.'

More graphic details have been released. While the victim told detectives that she does not remember much of the events, she went forward with photographs of what happened to her. News San Antionio reported, "police said Rodriguez Chucuan then tied the woman's hands with boxing straps, put a sock in her mouth and sexually assaulted her for several hours, using various objects."

Investigators are stating that Del Rio also punched her in the back during the assault, which caused visible injuries. The woman claimed that she does not remember much after he placed his hand around her throat.

William Beltran contributed to this article.