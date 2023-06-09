Bandido Rumored To Be Done Wrestling For AAA

AEW star Bandido may no longer be affiliated with a popular Mexican wrestling promotion. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the fact that Bandido worked last week's Crash Lucha Libre show is a sign that the 28-year-old talent has officially wrapped up with AAA, based on statements made by the company's booker, Konnan.

Bandido's last AAA appearance was on May 26, when he teamed up with Psycho Clown and the controversial Alberto El Patron to take on El Texano Jr., Super Nova, and Sam Adonis. The luchador has been seeing increased use in AEW in recent months after an issue with Bandido's visa had to be resolved back in March.

Bandido made his AEW debut in September of last year as one of the challengers during Chris Jericho's Ring of Honor World Championship reign. Just over a month after he first appeared, Bandido signed with AEW, and he's since taken part in exciting matches against Bryan Danielson, Orange Cassidy, and Rush.

The next time fans can catch Bandido on AEW television is tonight's episode of "AEW Rampage." He's set to team up with Rey Fenix and Pente El Cero Miedo of the Lucha Bros, taking on Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and Big Bill of The Firm.