Bandido And Juice Robinson Sign With AEW

The roster is shuffling around a bit in AEW. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega all appear to be on their way back following suspension, CM Punk appears to be heading out the door, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett seem to be coming in, and a new report seems to suggest that they will be joined by two faces AEW fans are familiar with.

Yesterday on PWInsider Elite, Mike Johnson revealed there will soon be two more wrestlers that will become All Elite in the near distant future.

"I can also tell you that we have officially heard that both Bandido and Juice Robinson have signed AEW agreements," Johnson said. "I don't know length, I don't know time, but they are officially going to be with the company going forward."

It was a month ago today that both Bandido and Robinson appeared on "AEW Dynamite." Robinson, who is the husband of current AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm, was defeated by long time rival Jon Moxley in an AEW World Title Eliminator match. Bandido meanwhile came up short in the main event while challenging Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Championship, which Bandido previously held.

Days after "Dynamite", it was reported AEW had serious interest in Robinson. Bandido got more attention, with a report emerging a week later suggesting Bandido had signed with AEW. Bandido himself later disputed the report, though he did confirm he had received offers from both AEW and WWE, and that he was leaning heavily towards signing with AEW. He has since worked TripleMania XXX: Mexico City for AAA, and is scheduled to challenge Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship on December 28.