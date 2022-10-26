Clarification On Maria Kanellis And Others Reportedly Signing With AEW - Exclusive

Following their debut in All Elite Wrestling two weeks back, Fightful Select reported today that The Kingdom's Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven have signed multi-year contracts with the company. However, Wrestling Inc. can confirm that while the trio has been offered those deals, they have yet to sign them, at least not yet. With that said, it sounds like the three former Ring of Honor stars should be signing them soon.

The trio recently finished up their obligations to Impact Wrestling, where they competed under the name Honor No More as a reference to their past in Ring of Honor. Their final Impact appearance aired on October 20, when Bennett and Taven dropped the Impact World Tag Team Championships to Rhyno and Heath.

The Kingdom faction was historically a Ring of Honor stable, previously consisting of Adam Cole and Matt Hardy along with Kanellis, Bennett, Taven, and several others. Now that some of the members are back in the same company, and with Cole's previous Undisputed Elite partner Bobby Fish having departed, it remains to be seen if a reunion with the group's original leader is in the cards.

Bennett and Taven, along with Kanellis, made their first appearance in AEW by calling out FTR, who are currently the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions. It seems as though a clash between the two teams could be inevitable in the weeks to come.