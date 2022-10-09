Four 'Honor No More' Members Appear To Be Done With IMPACT Wrestling

Honor No More members Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defended their IMPACT World Tag Team Championships against The Motor City Machine Guns at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory event this weekend. However, it seems that they might be done with the company, along with two other members of their faction.

According to PWInsider, Taven, Bennett, Maria Kanellis, and Vincent are no longer with IMPACT Wrestling. The outlet said that the four are believed to have completed their run with the company. This may come as a surprise to many, as they just defended their titles successfully on pay-per-view. As for the other three of Honor No More — PCO, Kenny King, and Eddie Edwards — it appears that they will all remain with the promotion for the time being. Edwards and PCO also competed at Bound for Glory, with PCO coming up short in the Call Your Shot Battle Royal, and Edwards losing in the main event to Josh Alexander.

What's next for the team of Taven and the Bennetts — or The OGK as they are called — is uncertain. However, the team has been spotted in NWA lately, where they recently teamed up with Rhett Titus to defeat Damian 666 and La Rebellion. As for Vincent, he has been spotted wrestling matches for XWA and REVOLVER. He even came up short at Ring Of Honor's Death Before Dishonor earlier this year, where he, along with Dutch and Bateman, lost the ROH Six Man Tag Championships to Dalton Castle and the Boys.