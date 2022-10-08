Bully Ray Returns To Impact Wrestling By Winning Big Match At Bound For Glory

For the past four years, Impact Wrestling has held the Call Your Shot battle royal at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view, with the winner receiving a championship match of their choosing. Past winners include Eddie Edwards, Rhino, who used his win to get Heath a contract, and Moose, who went on to defeat Josh Alexander in the same night for the Impact World Championship. For this year's edition of the 20-person, Call Your Shot Battle Royal, which took place at last night's Bound for Glory,a surprise return got the victory.

Two-time former TNA World Champion Bully Ray came out in the No. 14 spot and went on to win the match by pinning Steve Maclin. Afterward, Ray confronted Impact World Champion Alexander after he had successfully defended his title against Eddie Edwards in the main event. This marks the first time Ray has competed in Impact in more than eight years. The last time we saw Ray in Impact was in October 2014 when Team 3D (Bully Ray and Devon) defeated Abyss and Tommy Dreamer in a hardcore match at Bound for Glory.

Also during the Call Your Shot match, Bobby Fish and Joe Hendry made their Impact in-ring debuts, while Taylor Wilde and Matt Cardona made their returns.