Josh Alexander won the Impact World Championship against Christian Cage at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory.

Alexander was able to beat Christian with the ankle lock to win the title. Afterwards, Christian handed off the title, hugged Alexander and headed to the back. Alexander’s wife and son watched from the front row and made their way into the ring to celebrate.

Moose — who had won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match earlier in the night — cashed in his title opportunity. Alexander moved his family out of the way only to take a spear from Moose and promptly lose the title.

You can check out the title change in the images below: