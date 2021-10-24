Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory PPV featured a Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match that gave the winner a trophy and a contract for a title shot of their choosing within one year.

Moose was able to win the match by lastly defeating Matt Cardona and earn himself a future title match.

Also former WCW star The Demon, NJPW star Rocky Romero, and NWA star Melina were surprise entrants in this match.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!

You can check out highlights of the match in the images below: