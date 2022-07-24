Another title change happened tonight during ROH Death Before Dishonor.

Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent) defeated The Righteous (Bateman, Dutch & Vincent) to capture the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

This is The Boys and Castle’s second reign. They first held the titles at Best In The World in 2017 after defeating Bully Ray and The Briscoes. Their first reign lasted from June 2017 to August 2017.

Before losing tonight, The Righteous held the titles since Final Battle in December 2021 after defeating Shane Taylor Promotions.

Below are the rest of the matches planned for tonight’s pay-per-view:

* Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH World Television Championship

* Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH Women’s World Championship

* FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) in a two-out-of-three-falls match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship

* Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia in a Pure Wrestling Rules match for the ROH Pure Championship

Ongoing live coverage of tonight’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view is available here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]