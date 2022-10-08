Impact Bound For Glory 2022 Match Results

Impact Wrestling recently held its annual Bound For Glory event, this year emanating from Albany, New York, on October 7, 2022.

The pay-per-view event featured eight matches and the induction of Raven into the Impact Hall of Fame.

Pre-Show

Brian Myers' Digital Media Championship Open Challenge

The pre-show of Bound For Glory featured Brian Myers' open challenge for his Impact Digital Media Championship. Myers won the title months ago at Against All Odds and has numerous victories under his belt as his reign nears 100 days. At Bound For Glory 2022, his open challenge was answered by none other than the debuting Dirty Dango, FKA WWE's Fandango, in the Albany Armoury.

While the debutant had a solid first-time showing in Impact Wrestling, Myers proved too much for the former ballroom dancer to handle. Following a missed Down and Dirty leg drop by Dango, the champ took advantage by hitting Dango with a spear, followed by the Roster Cut lariat to retain his Digital Media Championship.

Winner And Still Impact Digital Media Champion: Brian Myers

The rest of the pre-show was dedicated to Raven's Impact Hall of Fame induction. Tommy Dreamer, Raven's long-time rival, did the honors of inducting the hardcore legend, performing a speech before introducing the man of the hour. Raven came out and commemorated his career through a heartfelt speech before dropping Tommy Dreamer with the Evenflow DDT for old times' sake.

With this induction, Raven joins fellow members of the Impact Hall of Fame, an illustrious group featuring Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, Sting, and several others.