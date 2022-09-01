Impact Wrestling Live Coverage (09/01) - Tag Team Championship Match, #1 Contenders Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage on September 1, 2021!

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) will be putting their "Impact" World Tag Team Championships on the line against Honor No More's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. The ongoing issues between Bullet Club and Honor No More led the two teams to participate in a ten-men tag team match a few weeks ago at Emergence, with the condition being that if Honor No More won, Taven and Bennett earned themselves a shot at the Tag Team Championships. Honor No More came out on top, but the question remains: Will Taven and Bennett be able to bring home the gold?

Masha Slamovich will be facing off against one half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Deonna Purrazzo, in a #1 Contenders match. The winner will go on to face Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship at Bound for Glory on October 7. Following her Knockouts Title match against Mia Yim at Emergence, the two women were about to shake hands, but were interrupted by Slamovich after she came to the ring and handed Grace a death warrant. Meanwhile, Purrazzo pinned Grace during their Knockouts Tag Team Championships match last week. She felt that she was entitled to a match with Grace for her title and expressed her feelings to Gail Kim, who made the match official.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey will be putting his X-Division Championship on the line against Kenny King of Honor No More. Throughout his reign, Speedball has proved time and time again that he is a fighting champion. King, who is a two-time former X-Division Champion, looks to bring the title back to his team as Honor No More looks to earn the respect they feel they aren't given. Will King be able to do so?

Mickie James will make her return to the "Impact" Zone tonight to make a "major announcement". Following a loss to Chelsea Green, James left and rumors started swirling that she would be retiring from the squared circle. What will James have to say?

New Japan Pro Wrestling's Alex Zayne will also be taking on acclaimed luchador Mascara Dorada in single's action. Zayne has made a handful of appearances for "Impact", facing the likes of Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, and Laredo Kid. Meanwhile, this will be Dorada's first appearance for the company. He has worked for promotions such as NJPW Strong, CMLL and GCW, and previously worked for WWE under the name Gran Metalik.