Impact Wrestling Live Coverage (08/25) - VBD Vs. Time Machine, Knockouts Tag Team Championships Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s official live coverage of "Impact Wrestling" on August 25, 2022!

Eric Young, Deaner and Joe Doering of Violent By Design will be taking on rivals KUSHIDA and the Motor City Machine Guns, collectively known as Time Machine. The two teams have been entangled in a feud ever since Young lost his match against Josh Alexander for the "Impact" World Championship at Slammiversary. MCMG later helped out Alexander before being given the opportunity to face one another to become the #1 Contender to Alexander's challenge at Emergence two weeks ago. Deaner and Doering attacked the pair after the match out of anger that Young was not being given another title shot and looking to prove themselves to him. KUSHIDA made the save and the trio have been allies ever since.

Knockouts World Tag Team Champions VXT (Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green) will be putting their titles on the line against the duo of Mia Yim and Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. This will be VXT's first title defense since beating Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie at Emergence to win the titles. Meanwhile, Yim faced Grace for her title at the same event, but came up short. Will this have any effect on their friendship and their dynamic going into the match?

Rosemary and Valkyrie's teammate, Jessicka, will be making her in-ring debut tonight. Jessicka was formerly known as Havok before she was sent to the Un-Dead Realm. Rosemary and Valkyrie went searching for her to help them with their issues with VXT, but when they found her, her demeanour had changed from more serious and intimidating to fun-loving and bubbly.

Two members of Honor No More will be in singles action, as Vincent will take on "Impact" World Champion Josh Alexander and Mike Bennett will take face one half of the Tag Team Champions and Bullet Club member Karl Anderson. Honor No More have been on a mission to take over "Impact Wrestling" the last few months, but Bullet Club has been standing in their way. Josh Alexander has also been looking to keep the team from taking over the company he loves for their own nefarious purposes.

Bhupinder Gujjar will also take on newcomer Jason Hotch. Gujjar earned a title shot against Digital Media Champion Brian Myers at Emergence after weeks of proving himself worthy to Myers, but fell short at the event. Gujjar has vowed to continue his quest to destroy Myers after being increasingly angered by Myers making him jump through hoops. With vengeance in his eyes, will he be able to overcome Hotch and prove himself once more to Myers to earn another shot at the Digital Media Title?