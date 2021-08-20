Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s special coverage of Impact Wrestling’s Emergence. This event will air live on Impact Plus and FITE TV at 7 pm EST. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

Impact World Championship:

Christian Cage (c) vs. Brian Myers

Number One Contenders Match for the Impact World Title:

Sami Callihan vs. Chris Sabin vs. Moose vs. Ace Austin

X-Division Championship:

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jake Something

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) vs. Violent By Design vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Melina & Trey Miguel

Decay vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Fallah Bahh & No Way

Matt Cardona vs. Rohit Raju

Madison Rayne vs. Taylor Wilde

Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams

