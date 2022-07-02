After last night’s Impact Against All Odds event, one title is spending the weekend with a new owner. Brian Myers was able to successfully capture the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship by defeating Rich Swann in a Dot Combat match on the Impact Plus special’s pre-show. Swann, Myers, and former Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona have been trading the title since late May as their feud continues.

Last night’s match between Swann and Myers was under no disqualification, no count-out rules, and both men were happy to use computer-related objects as weapons in the battle. The finish of the match saw Myers hit Swann with the Roster Cut, a running lariat, and a computer keyboard for the 3-count.

It’s likely we see another match or two between the former and current Digital Media Champion in the coming weeks, seeing as they’ve been exchanging victories.

This Thursday’s tapings of Impact Wrestling will be held in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage, the same venue that Against All Odds took place. The only match currently scheduled is an open challenge for the X-Division Champion from the reigning titleholder, “Speedball” Mike Bailey. If interested, stay tuned for spoilers from the Impact TV tapings.

Full results from Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds event are available at this link.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]