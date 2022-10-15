The Kingdom Makes Its AEW Debut

This past week on "Dynamite," Shawn Spears made his return to All Elite Wrestling. The former Chairman of The Pinnacle reunited with his old friends, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). The three would team together on "Rampage" last night to take on the team of Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona of The Embassy. After a hard-fought bout, Spears, Harwood, and Wheeler were able to knock off the heels. However, this would not be the end of their night.

After the main event of "Rampage" concluded, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis-Bennett, collectively known as The Kingdom, made their AEW debut. Maria told FTR that Taven and Bennett are the real top guys of wrestling, and then a brawl ensued. FTR and Spears would be overwhelmed, as they were not only attacked by The Kingdom, but The Embassy also joined in on the assault. AEW TNT Champion Wardlow, and Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe came out to even the odds to conclude the show.

The appearance by The Kingdom occurred after reports of WWE being interested in potentially signing Taven. Before showing up in AEW, The Kingdom were in Impact Wrestling as members of the Honor No More stable. The trio, along with Vincent, recently ended their run with Impact, with Taven and Bennett dropping the Impact World Tag Team Title at the latest TV tapings. Vincent was not seen with The Kingdom last night, and reportedly may sign with WWE.