Former ROH Titleholders Reportedly Backstage At WWE Raw

Earlier this year at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch) dropped their ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship to Dalton Castle and The Boys. Since then, each Righteous member has gone on do to their own thing. Vincent has been seen in Impact Wrestling recently as a part of the Honor No More faction. Bateman has wrestled across the indies. Meanwhile, Dutch has not wrestled a match in over two months. With the news breaking that Vincent, along with fellow Honor No More members Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis-Bennett, coming to the end of their Impact run, a new interesting story has come to light.

According to PWInsider, Vincent and Dutch were backstage for Monday night's edition of "Raw" in Brooklyn, New York, though neither appeared on camera during the show. This isn't the first time one of the former Righteous members has been connected to WWE. Dutch appeared in FCW in 2010 and 2011.

Dutch and Vincent have not teamed up in a few months. The last time they did was in Beyond Wrestling, where they partnered with another Righteous member Vita VonStarr to take on and lose to the team of Wave and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan) and Willow Nightingale.

Since taking over the creative direction of WWE, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has brought back many names including Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, and Karrion Kross. Another big return came Monday night when WWE brought back former "Raw" Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers: Doc Gallows, and the current NEVER Openweight Champion in NJPW, Karl Anderson.