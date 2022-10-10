WWE Raw Live Coverage (10/10) - United States Championship Match, D-Generation X Celebrates 25 Years In The Ring, Johnny Gargano Vs. Austin Theory

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 10, 2022!

The fallout from Extreme Rules begins on the season premiere of "Raw" as United States Champion Bobby Lashley puts his title on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. While Rollins may have lost to Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit Match this past Saturday, he looks to accomplish his goal of being a champion in WWE once again. Meanwhile, Lashley has been dominant in his reign as champion since beating Austin Theory at Money In The Bank back in June, destroying every competitor that has been put in his path. Who will come out on top?

D-Generation X will be celebrating 25 years in WWE tonight, with founding members Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg all slated to appear. The stable first appeared on WWE programming in 1997, becoming known for their edgy style and pushing the envelope. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, along with his fellow Bloodline members (Solo Sikoa, The Usos, Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman) are also set to be addressing the WWE Universe. Reigns' next title defense will be against Logan Paul at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event after Paul called for a press conference in September and subsequently challenged Reigns. What will they have to say?

Johnny Gargano will be facing Austin Theory in one-on-one action. Gargano made his triumphant return on the August 22 edition of "Raw", but was abruptly cut off by Theory. Gargano eventually hit Theory with a super kick and Theory has been looking to get his revenge since, recruiting Alpha Academy to help him out. The two men have a rich history with one another, with Gargano recruiting Theory to be part of The Way in "NXT" along with his wife, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Which man will be victorious?