Shawn Spears Returns To AEW TV With Dramatic Change In Character

Shawn Spears is back in All Elite Wrestling.

During Wednesday night's "Dynamite", The Embassy confronted WarJoe (TNT Champion Wardlow and Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe) following their victory over The Factory's Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto and called them out for getting involved in their business. FTR then came to the ring, looking for a fight, and said that while there were three of them, they have "a Canadian in mind" to help assist them.

Spears then made his triumphant return to massive cheers from the Canadian crowd, sporting a new shirt featuring the words "Perfect 10" as a graphic with the same words appeared on the screen behind him. He will seemingly be a babyface going forward. A match featuring Spears and FTR facing Brian Cage and Gates of Agony was later announced for Friday night's "Rampage."

Spears has a history with both FTR and Wardlow, with the four men being members of The Pinnacle alongside the faction's leader MJF and manager Tully Blanchard. The heel group competed in both Blood and Guts and Stadium Stampede matches against The Inner Circle last year before Wardlow left the group in March after he became fed up with MJF. FTR followed in his footsteps. Spears stayed loyal to MJF until the group unofficially disbanded.

Spears hasn't been seen on AEW programming since going head-to-head with in a losing effort against Wardlow inside a steel cage on the May 25 edition of "Dynamite" (with MJF serving as the guest referee). Spears and his wife, former WWE and Impact star Cassie Lee, announced in August that Lee is pregnant with the couple's first child.