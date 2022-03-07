AEW star Wardlow has finally turned on MJF.

At Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view, Wardlow helped CM Punk defeat MJF in a Dog Collar Match to seemingly complete his babyface turn. During the closing stages of the brutal bout, MJF summoned his now-former bodygard, askng for his Dynamite Diamond Ring to finish off Punk. Upon arriving at ringside, Wardlow would check his pockets and feign not being able to find the ring in either of his pockets.

A few seconds later, Punk pulled MJF away, at which point Wardlow magically remembered the whereabouts of the ring. He would then smile at Punk before leaving the ring on the mat and walking away.

Wardlow had previously helped MJF defeat Punk on the February 2 episode of Dynamite. On that night, in Chicago, the big man did hand MJF the Dynamite Diamond Ring to help put away Punk.

Earlier in the night, Wardlow won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match to earn a future shot at the TNT Title. As noted earlier, current TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will defend against Scorpio Sky this Wednesday on Dynamite. Wardlow will then challenge the champion on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite on March 16.

Danhausen thinks he accidentally helped you win @RealWardlow, so when you sell that gold circle, you owe Danhausen fifty percent. #AEWRevolution — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 7, 2022

That’s my boy Wardlow, or as I like to call him in the back, “The Company Alpha”!!! — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) March 7, 2022

