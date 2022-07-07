Not so long ago, in a galaxy that may or may not have been this one, there was a group in AEW known as The Pinnacle, led by MJF, managed by Tully Blanchard, and featuring talents such as Shawn Spears, Wardlow, and FTR. If one thought the pedigree of said group at the time was strong, it looks even better now that FTR holds three sets of tag team championships, while Wardlow is the new AEW TNT Champion after defeating Scorpio Sky on “AEW Dynamite” last night.

To celebrate Wardlow’s victory, FTR staged a little reunion with their former Pinnacle ally, which Cash Wheeler later posted on Twitter.

“When you’re out of The Pinnacle, you’re really on top,” Wheeler tweeted. “Congrats, One Star Wardawg. You earned this, and just the first of many.”

When you’re out of The Pinnacle, you’re really on top. Congrats, One Star Wardawg. You earned this, and just the first of many. pic.twitter.com/YeiDrCZlIT — Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) July 7, 2022

It’s interesting to note that Wheeler’s tweet seems to officially confirm the Pinnacle’s demise. While the group is largely thought to have disbanded following MJF costing Wardlow his initial TNT Championship shot in March, along with FTR firing Blanchard around the same time, no official announcement was ever made regarding the Pinnacle’s fate. A segment on the March 30 episode of “Dynamite” suggested MJF and FTR were still aligned, though the duo declined to get involved with MJF and Spears’ issues with Wardlow.

MJF himself, of course, has not been seen in AEW since cutting a seething promo on Tony Khan on the June 1 episode of “AEW Dynamite,” just days after he was defeated by Wardlow at AEW Double or Nothing. Spears, meanwhile, hasn’t been seen since the May 25 episode of “Dynamite”, when he was defeated by Wardlow in a steel cage match.

If nothing else, the three remaining Pinnacle members are riding high following Wardlow’s win and FTR’s continued reigns as AAA, Ring of Honor, and IWGP World Tag Team Champions. Wheeler and Dax Harwood have no intention of slowing down, either, as the duo officially challenged the Briscoe Brothers on “Dynamite” last night for a match at ROH Death Before Dishonor later this month.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts