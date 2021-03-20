On this past week’s AEW Dynamite, the new stable — led by MJF — announced they would be known as The Pinnacle. MJF revealed while he was a member of the Inner Circle he was working on building his own group to one day lead.

Two weeks ago, MJF turned on his former group, who was completely taken out by The Pinnacle.

AEW has since filed to trademark “The Pinnacle” on March 16 (h/t Heel By Nature). Below is the full use description:

Providing a website featuring entertainment information in the fields of wrestling; Providing an Internet website portal featuring entertainment news and information specifically in the field of wrestling; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network

MJF also filed on March 15 to trademark his ring name for merchandise and entertainment services.

Members of the stable will be in action on next Wednesday’s show as FTR and Shawn Spears face Varsity Blonds and Dante Martin.