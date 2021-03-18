AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin said it’s a joke how little he’s defend his title since becoming champion and going forward wants to defend it every week.

Allin commented on tonight’s Dynamite that in tribute to the greatest TNT Champion (Brodie Lee) he offered up an open challenge to the Dark Order. Later in the night, the group decided John Silver would receive the title opportunity next week.

Also, MJF’s new stable, The Pinnacle, will begin its run in the ring when FTR and Shawn Spears face Varsity Blonds and Dante Martin.

Below is the full lineup for next week’s show:

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal (Non-Title Match — If Sydal wins, he receives a title match)

* Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Tay Conti

* FTR and Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Varsity Blonds and Dante Martin

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin’s Open Challenge to the Dark Order’s John Silver

