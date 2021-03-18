MJF, Wardlow, FTR, Shawn Spears, and Tully Blanchard are now known as The Pinnacle.

Last week, MJF pulled a fast one on Inner Circle and introduced his new group. The new faction took down Jericho and his guys to close out the show.

During tonight’s Dynamite, MJF introduced the group and let everyone know that when his career is over, he will be the G.O.A.T. — not Jericho. He noted that his goal was to kill the Inner Circle from the inside and start up his own stronger stable.

