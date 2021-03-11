The Inner Circle held a war council meeting on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. After having a tough showing at Sunday’s PPV, Chris Jericho said some changes were coming to make the group stronger. As the group discussed what to do next, Sammy Guevera showed up tonight to reveal video of MJF telling Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz it’s time to remove Jericho from leadership.

In the ring, MJF told the guys to get Jericho, but they end up siding with Jericho, who then kicked MJF out of the group. MJF revealed he’d been building a group of his own this whole time and the lights then went out. When they came up, his group included: FTR, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and Tully Blanchard.

The new stable completely destroyed Inner Circle with weapons, handcuffing Santana and Ortiz, and powerbombing Jericho off the stage to close out the show.

