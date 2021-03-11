Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Rey Fenix with PAC vs. Matt Jackson with Nick Jackson

Back and forth moves as things get started, Fenix with a big shop, looks for a flipping arm drag that sends Matt to the floor. Fenix looks for a suicide dive, but fakes Matt out. Fenix then leaps down to the floor for a hurricanrana. Back in the ring, Fenix with a springboard shoulder tackle, Matt to the floor, Fenix hits a suicide dive, jumps in the ring and then flips back out and down on Matt.

In the ring, Fenix tries for a few pins, only for two, but then boots Matt in the back of the head. Matt and Fenix up to the second rope in the corner and trade chops. Fenix leaps up for a hurricanrana, Matt reverses into a powerbomb for a two-count. Fenix works his way back in to the match, throws Matt into the corner, hits a leaping spinning heel kick, then hits a springboard dropkick to his opponent. Fenix goes to lift Matt up, but the damage he’s sustained from the match cause him to crumple back to the mat.

Matt Jackson with the counter #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5baYRnul9n — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 11, 2021

Matt hits the ropes and runs right into a cutter, spinning driver, cover, two. Matt out to the ramp. Fenix looks to bring him into the ring, no, Fenix heads to the top rope, looking for the running kick, Matt avoids it. Matt flips in and hits a canadian destroyer, but Fenix rolls out to the floor. Matt then hits another on the floor! Fenix eventually gets back into the ring, Matt up top and nails him with a big elbow drop, pin, two-count.

We thought that was it!!! How does @ReyFenixMx do it? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/I4U6bpJFZh — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 11, 2021

Matt locks in a sharpshooter as he continues to work over Fenix’s back. Fenix crawls to the ropes for the break. Fenix looks for a running dropkick, Matt moves and Fenix catches Nick out on the floor. PAC hovering of Nick, Matt see it, runs out and superkicks PAC. Back in the ring, Fenix and Matt throwing back-and-forth punches. Couple counters into a superkick on Fenix. Fenix with a kick, no, eats a superkick, kip up and nails Matt with a roundhouse kick to the head. Both try for superkick and kick each other’s legs. Fenix reverses Matt’s piledriver, throws his knee into Matt’s head and nails a piledriver for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Rey Fenix via Pinfall

– Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston comment about Sunday night’s PPV. Kingston says here’s the big explanation for what happened with the big explosion. Kingston says he was fully expecting big explosion, and the reason he stayed down after what happened was simply his anxiety creeping in and a panic attack hit him. Kingston recalls when he was arrested and headed to jail as the original trigger for his panic attack. He said make fun of him if you want, but that’s the truth. Jon Moxley make fun of the bomb that AEW bought, wondered if it says “ACME” on the side of it? He continues that Omega was the better man that night, but he’s happy to have his old drinking buddy back. Moxley and Kingston agree they wanted to see a bigger explosion though. Moxley tells Omega and The Good Brothers if “you are gonna flash a weapon, you better use it.”