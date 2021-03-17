Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

– Earlier today, MJF’s new group arrives to the airport in their private plane and all get into a limo as they head to the venue.

Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Cody Rhodes (with Arn Anderson)

Penta gets right after Cody as the two spill out to the floor. Both wrestlers trading shots at ringside with Penta nailing Cody with a thrust kick, then sending him into the ring post. Back in the ring, Penta continues to work over Rhodes, couple chops to the chest, Cody asks for more and then hits a flapjack on his opponent.

Penta ducks a clothesline, lands a slingblade, cover, two. Cody looks for cross rhodes, nope, ends up taking a backstabber, weak pin by Penta for only two. Penta pulls a barricade down, and angles it upwards, facing the ring. Nothing happens with it as Penta gets Cody back in the ring and heads to the top rope. Rhodes swings at Penta and then heads to the top for a super hurricanrana. Penta focuses on Cody’s banged up shoulder.