AEW All Out 2022 Live Coverage (10/12): ROH World Championship Match, Jungle Boy Faces Luchasaurus, Billy Gunn In Action

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for October 12, 2022!

Tonight's episode will be AEW's first time taking the promotion international, with this show happening in Toronto, Canada, which should lead to a fantastic live crowd. The event will be headlined by a Canadian himself as Chris Jericho will be putting his ROH World Championship on the line against Bryan Danielson.

The two men have been feuding for several months now, with Daniel Garcia's allegiances currently split between them. Jericho has promised to defeat former ROH World Champions to build his legacy with the title, which he started with Bandido, and he will try to continue that here. While we will also be seeing another member of the Blackpool Combat Club, as Jon Moxley will be speaking ahead of his upcoming title match next week.

That isn't the only title that will be on the line during "AEW Dynamite" though, as PAC will be once again defending his All-Atlantic Championship against Orange Cassidy. The two men competed for the title recently at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," but the Death Triangle star had to cheat to win that one.

A tag team match will be taking place in the women's division on this show, with Toni Storm set to team up with Hikaru Shida as they compete against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

The issues between Jungle Boy and his former tag team partner Luchasaurus will also continue this week as they compete in singles action. The masked wrestler recently turned on his friend to work alongside Christian Cage, and now Jungle Boy is out for revenge.

Finally, Swerve Strickland is going to compete against Daddy Ass himself, Billy Gunn, after the D-Generation X star helped The Acclaimed win the AEW World Tag Team Championships.