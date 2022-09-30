Backstage News On AEW's Interest In Juice Robinson

AEW reportedly has a serious interest in bringing one of the top free agents in professional wrestling onto its roster. According to a new report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson, the company has what he calls "massive interest" in signing Juice Robinson and bringing him on as a regular member of the AEW roster.

Johnson wrote that "after his match against Jon Moxley this past Wednesday in Philadelphia as well, there is massive interest in bringing in Juice Robinson as often as possible and making him a regular for the company." Robinson most recently appeared on AEW's "Dynamite" program on Wednesday, taking on AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley in an AEW World Title Eliminator match, which could have earned him an official title match. The longtime independent wrestler ultimately lost the 11-minute contest to Moxley, who is in his unprecedented third run as the company's champion.

Robinson, a native of Joliet, Illinois, first began wrestling around the Midwestern United States in the late 2010s. After a four-year run in the WWE's developmental system, Robinson landed in NJPW and has frequented there since 2015. In NJPW, Robinson has won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship three times, the tag team championship once alongside David Finlay, while also finding himself folded into The Bullet Club. In his report, published on Friday afternoon, Johnson said he doesn't know the details of Robinson's current contract with NJPW. "Robinson works regularly for New Japan Pro Wrestling as a member of Bullet Club but I don't know whether he's contractually signed there or not," Johnson wrote. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, however, Robinson said he "no longer" represents NJPW and that he's "totally free right now."