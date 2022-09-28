Juice Robinson No Longer Represents New Japan Pro Wrestling

Juice Robinson has been with New Japan Pro Wrestling since 2015 after being released from WWE (where he wrestled as CJ Parker), competing in the G1 tournament on five occasions, despite never winning, since his arrival. Robinson has also won championship gold since being with NJPW, winning the IWGP Tag Team Championships once alongside former FinJuice partner David Finlay and the IWGP United States Championship on three occasions. Robinson most recently held the US Title in June, as he defeated Jon Moxley, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay in a fatal four-way for the vacant title before having to vacate it himself in June. Despite recently holding one of their main titles, Robinson revealed that he is no longer representing NJPW.

"I'm no longer representing New Japan, and I want that to be clear. I carried that New Japan flag for seven years," Robinson said in an interview with "Sports Illustrated." I've got no unfinished business there. I sang that song and I danced that dance, and we've gone our separate ways. That's in the rearview mirror. I'm totally free right now. I'll fight whoever, wherever and whenever I want as long as it's the right match against the right opponent on the right night of the week."

Robinson has arguably one of the most important matches of his career coming up on tonight's edition of "AEW Dynamite" when he makes his AEW debut against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a Title Eliminator match. If Robinson defeats Moxley in their match, Robinson will receive a shot for Moxley's title down the line. Robinson discussed his upcoming match with Moxley. "Dynamite" is the hottest show, and I'm wrestling their champ on the hottest night of the week in wrestling" Robinson said. "This is the biggest match of my career, and I'm ready for it."