Big Backstage Update On Bandido's Status With AEW

Fans are still buzzing about former Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido's showing against current ROH Champion Chris Jericho on last Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and it appears that people behind the scenes were thoroughly impressed as well.

Fightful Select is reporting that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. While there is no confirmation of a signed deal, it had been previously reported that Bandido was offered a deal at last week's "Dynamite," and sources close to Bandido says he agreed to the terms.

This past week was a hectic one for the luchador. Bandido was booked against Jericho at the last minute, which left the former PWG Champion scrambling for gear in time for the match. Outside of his trademark mask, everything Bandido wore in the match was a loose compilation of different pieces of gear he was able to cobble together. Bandido was visibly enthused after his match with Jericho, despite the loss, even hugging AEW CEO Tony Khan in exuberance.

Prior to AEW, Bandido had wrestled for Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, CMLL, AAA, and other independent promotions. There was also significant interest in him from the other major American wrestling company, with WWE trying to recruit the lucha libre sensation, as well. Prior to his "Dynamite" match, Bandido had last wrestled on an AEW-produced show at ROH Supercard of Honor, the first under Khan's reign since his purchase of Ring of Honor. Bandido and Jonathan Gresham both went into the match with ROH World title belts, though it was Gresham who emerged victorious, unifying the titles.