Backstage News On Whether AEW Has Offered Bandido A Contract

If there's one question that was on everyone's mind following "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday night, it was this; did AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan have a contract for Bandido to sign immediately after the latter's match with Chris Jericho? Regardless, Bandido's performance, which earned rave reviews, seemed to almost guarantee a contract offer was coming from at least AEW, and maybe even elsewhere.

As it turns out, that is exactly the case. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Bandido's current status with AEW. "While we don't have confirmation that Bandido has signed with AEW, we do have confirmation that he was offered a full-time contract immediately after his performance in the loss to Chris Jericho on 9/28 in Philadelphia," Meltzer said.

Should Bandido sign with AEW, or any other major US promotion for that matter, it would be his second contract with a televised US promotion. The 27-year-old luchador is best known in the US for his two year stint with Ring of Honor, where he won the ROH World Championship from current AEW star Rush in the summer of 2021. Bandido has also worked for US promotions such as MLW, Impact Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling Guerilla, where he is a former Battle of Los Angeles winner and former PWG World Champion. In addition to the US, Bandido is also keeping busy in Mexico, where he is the current BIG Lucha Champion after defeating Demonic Flamita last weekend. He is also continuing to appear for AEW's lucha libre partner AAA, and will be part of TripleMania XXX: Mexico City on October 15, taking part in a three way trios match.