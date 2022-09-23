Rey Fenix To Challenge For Top AAA Title At TripleMania XXX

Over the years, many brave souls have tried to emulate the great Ultimo Dragon, who once held ten championships at once. AAA and AEW star Rey Fenix appears to be the latest. The luchador currently holds the AAA Latin American Championship, the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship, and is one third of the AEW World Trios Champions. Fenix now has his sights set on a fourth title, and one he once held; the AAA Mega Championship.

At a press conference early Friday afternoon, AAA officially unveiled the full card for TripleMania XXX: Mexico City, which will see Fenix challenge current AAA Mega Champion, and a man perhaps poised to break out in the US very soon, Hijo del Vikingo. Fenix himself appeared at the presser, where he discussed the upcoming match.While Fenix and Vikingo have clashed in tag and multi-man action in the past, this will be the first ever singles match between the two. Fenix ultimately earned the shot via fan vote, with AAA revealing he defeated Kenny Omega, Bandido, and others to land this match with Vikingo.

As noted, the rest of the TripleMania card was also revealed at the presser, and later social media. Other notable matches announced include a special Marvel Lucha Libre showcase, in accordance with AAA's partnership with Marvel Latin America, a three-way trios match where Nuevo Generacion Dinamitas will defend the AAA World Trios Titles against the teams of Bandido, Laredo Kid, and Psycho Clown and Brian Cage, Johnny Caballero, and Sam Adonis, and Cibernetico vs. Pagano in a hair vs. hair match. The bouts join Taya vs. Kamille for Taya's AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, and the main event, which will see Penta El Zero Miedo take on Villano IV in a Mask vs. Mask match. TripleMania XXX: Mexico City will take place on Saturday, October 15, and will air on FITE TV.