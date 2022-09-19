AAA Mega Champion Coming To US?

It was a big moment last week for AAA's Hijo del Vikingo, as the current AAA Mega Champion became the first luchador to place in the top 10 of the PWI 500 since 2015, placing eighth overall. As it turns out, it might've been only a prelude of good things to come for Vikingo, who may be on the verge of wrestling in the United States for the first time in his short, but noteworthy career. Earlier on Monday, California lucha libre promotion RGR Lucha Libre posted a photo of Vikingo on Instagram, along with the following statement. l"Who wants to see it at RGR?" the post read.

Vikingo's journey to wrestling in the United States has been hindered due to visa issues, which have prevented the 25-year-old luchador from entering the country. As later noted by lucha libre expert luchablog, Vikingo has been among a group of luchadores waiting for an extended period of time to receive a visa, with no luck thus far. It is believed that RGR, which has been responsible for securing visas for luchadores in the past, may have helped Vikingo obtain a visa, explaining the advertising for him regarding next month.

Should Vikingo be able to work in the US, the AAA Mega Champion would likely draw interest from several promotions, including MLW and Impact Wrestling, who he's worked for during previous tours of Mexico, and most notably AEW. The latter has had their sights on Vikingo for years, with currently suspended former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega even requesting to work with Vikingo in 2021 (the match has yet to happen), while The Young Bucks wrestled Vikingo earlier this year in the tag team main event of TripleMania XXX: Monterrey. The duo later filmed a segment with Vikingo where they teased his eventual arrival in AEW.