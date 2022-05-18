Lucha Libre AAA is making good use of their YouTube channel now being available worldwide, posting a video featuring AEW team the Young Bucks, and AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo late Tuesday evening. And while nothing is confirmed, the video does hint that fans may be seeing Vikingo outside of Mexico soon.

In the video, shot after TripleMania: Monterrey a few weeks ago, Vikingo is confronted by the Young Bucks in the locker room, taunting him over the absence of Vikingo’s allies, AEW tag team the Lucha Brothers. Both Matt and Nick Jackson took turns challenging Vikingo for the Mega Championship, with both brothers even holding the belt before Vikingo took it back from Matt Jackson, followed by him shoving Jackson.

In response to this, Matt Jackson suggested that Vikingo then make his way to AEW, which prompted a smile from the Mega Champion. Nick Jackson then got in Vikingo’s face and threatened the possibility of AEW star and former AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega returning to take the belt from Vikingo. After this the Young Bucks finally walked away, ending the segment.

Many will recall that Omega was supposed to defend the AAA Mega Championship against Hijo del Vikingo at TripleMania Regia this past December before Omega was forced to take time off for numerous injuries. He insisted he would return to face Vikingo once he was fully recovered.

Vikingo would go on to win the Mega Championship at the event, defeating Bandido, Samuray del Sol and AEW stars Bobby Fish and Jay Lethal in a five-way match. He has since successfully defended the championship against Impact star and frequent tag team partner Laredo Kid and Johnny Caballero (former WWE star John Morrison) at AAA Rey de Reyes in February.

The Young Bucks defeated Hijo del Vikingo and Rey Fenix in the main event of TripleMania: Monterrey a few weeks ago; in the episode of Being the Elite that followed, both Matt and Nick Jackson expressed their desire to get Vikingo to AEW. It is unknown if Vikingo can work in AEW or any other US promotion due to his visa situation. The AAA Mega Champion has been working towards getting a work visa in the US for years, with little luck to date.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts