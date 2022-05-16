Lucha Libre AAA is now available on YouTube for all to see. Early Monday morning, AAA co-owners Dorian Roldan and his mother, Marisela Pena Roldan, officially announced that AAA’s YouTube channel was now available for fans worldwide.

“YouTube Lucha Libre AAA channel; available worldwide!” Roldan tweeted.

“AAA’s YouTube channel is now available globally,” Pena Roldan tweeted.

The promotion’s YouTube page became region-blocked after they were sued by Lucha Libre Factory Made Ventures in the state of California back in December of 2020. Best known as the production company of Lucha Underground, LLFMV accused AAA of breach of a written contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith & fair dealing, copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and unfair competition.

The lawsuit effectively ended deals the lucha libre organization had with streaming platforms Facebook Watch, Twitch, and YouTube, all of which had aired AAA shows worldwide between 2017 and 2020. In the lawsuit, LLFMV alleged that the promotion violated their agreement by agreeing to deals with these platforms, as well as others such as Marvel (who AAA has worked with since the fall of 2020) and Space, a Latin American network that airs AAA TV in Mexico and other Latin American countries.

The last update regarding the lawsuit between the parties was in December of 2021; shortly after that, AAA began airing major events on FITE TV, starting with TripleMania Regia. The YouTube channel also became available in certain regions around this time. Though no official statement has been made from either side, the promotion’s ability to broadcast again in the US hints strongly toward the lawsuit having been resolved, or that a resolution is forthcoming.

AAA will next be seen this Saturday when the promotion runs its second event from the Showcenter Complex in Monterrey; the event will air on FITE TV and feature AEW star Rey Fenix. It will next be followed by TripleMania XXX: Tijuana, which will also air from FITE TV on June 18, taking place in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

You can see Dorian Roldan and Marisela Pena Roldan’s tweets below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts