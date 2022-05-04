After making his return for both AEW and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide last week, Rey Fenix is already filling up his schedule. As announced by AAA Wednesday morning on Twitter, Rey Fenix will be part of AAA’s second Showcenter Complex event in Monterrey, teaming with Laredo Kid and lucha libre legend Heavy Metal in the main event to take on Abismo Negro Jr., Arez, and Psicosis.

The announcement comes only days after Rey Fenix headlined TripleMania XXX: Monterrey with AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo; the duo came up short in tag team action against AEW’s The Young Bucks. Fenix’s involvement in the second Showcenter Complex event, as well as an event in Puebla five days later, seemingly confirms he is committed to both AEW and AAA for 2022.

The first Showcenter Complex event for AAA took place in March and featured Vikingo defeating former Ring of Honor star Flamita. Flamita will be at this event as well, taking on Aramis. Other notable talents include Impact’s Willie Mack, who will team with Antifaz del Norte to take on Dragon Lee and Dralistico, and current NWA Tag Team Champions Bestia 666 (son of WCW luchador Damian 666) and Mecha Wolf 450. Former WWE Mae Young Classic participant Zeuxis will also appear, taking on Natalia Markova in her Zeuxis’ first AAA appearance since 2018.

It should be noted that the Psicosis in Rey Fenix’s match is not the Psicosis most fans remember from WCW, but the second incarnation of the character. Also known as Reapper and Ripper, the second Psicosis was an integral member of the original Los Vipers stable, and also spent years working in CMLL in addition to AAA.

While not confirmed, it is expected AAA’s second Showcenter Complex event will air on FITE TV, similar to the first event, with English and Spanish commentary. In the meantime, Rey Fenix can be seen on AEW Dynamite this evening, taking on Dante Martin in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament qualifying match.

You can see AAA's tweet below.

Te damos a conocer el increíble cartel que te espera el #CampeonatoShowcenter 👊😎@showcentermty, Monterrey, NL. | 📅 21 de Mayo.

⌚️ 5PM | 🎟 Boletos YA a la venta:https://t.co/e170EGm3yH pic.twitter.com/y5jlZRJR5j — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 4, 2022

