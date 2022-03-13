Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide ran their first event in Monterrey’s Showcenter Complex this evening and, as has become AAA tradition, capped it off with a brillaint performance from top star Hijo del Vikingo. The AAA Mega Champion headlined his third straight AAA event on FITE TV, defeating former Ring of Honor star Flamita in a nontitle match.

There had actually been doubts about Hijo del Vikingo’s availability heading into the show, after Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vikingo was out six weeks with a foot injury. The injury was incorporated into the match, with Flamita working over Vikingo’s leg. Ultimately the AAA Mega Champ overcame it, hitting Flamita with an Inverted 450 Splash in a match that also saw Vikingo hit a double jump springboard reverse hurricanrana and a step up springboard 450 Splash onto the ramp.

This is AAA’s third event to air on FITE TV following TripeMania Regia in December 2021 and Rey de Reyes in February. Tonight’s event in the Monterrey Showcenter Complex will be the first of a monthly tournament (indicated to be in round robin format) AAA plans to run out of the arena throughout 2022 before crowning a male and female winner. In addition to Hijo del Vikingo defeating Flamita, tonight also saw Chik Tormenta defeat Estrellita, Lady Maravilla defeat Reina Dorada and Impact’s Black Taurus defeat Hijo de LA Park in tournament action.

Outside of tournament action, tonight’s AAA event also saw Impact Wrestling’s Laredo Kid team with Myzteziz Jr. and Octagon Jr. fall to Nuevos Generacion Dinamitas (Cuatrero, Forastero and Sanson) and an invasion from Monterrey indie promotion RIOT Lucha Libre following a tag match where Dinamico and Emperador Azteca defeated Baby Extreme and Dulce Canela. Lucha legends Cibernetico, Konnan and LA Park also appeared on this show, with Konnan challenging RIOT to an AAA vs. RIOT match next month while Park teased feuds with both Cibernetico and Taurus.

AAA’s next event on FITE TV will be March 31 when AAA takes part of WrestleCon weekend in Dallas, Texas, followed by TripleMania XXX at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey on April 30. As of now, it is unknown who Hijo del Vikingo’s next challenger for the AAA Mega Championship will be, though he is expected to eventually defend the title against former champion and AEW star Kenny Omega, who was originally scheduled to face Vikingo at TripleMania Regia.

