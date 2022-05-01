On recent episodes of AEW TV, the Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, have been looking to get out of a funk following a loss to FTR. If TripleMania XXX: Monterrey is any indication, the Young Bucks are back in the saddle again.

The former AAA and AEW World Tag Team Champions emerged victorious at Lucha Libre AAA’s marquee event tonight, defeating AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo and AAA/AEW star Rey Fenix in the main event. The victory breaks a losing streak in AAA for the Jackson’s, who came up short at Verano de Escandalo 2019 against the Lucha Brothers and again at TripleMania XXVII, teaming with Kenny Omega against Fenix, Penta Oscuro, and Laredo Kid.

Tonight’s match was a back and forth, highly athletic contest, with Vikingo, in particular, pulling off some spectacular dives. Ultimately the Young Bucks prevailed after catching Vikingo in a Meltzer Driver; due to a miscue by referee Hijo del Tirantes, Matt Jackson forced Tirantes to count Vikingo out twice more, effectively giving him a nine-count victory.

There was brief tension after the match between Fenix and Vikingo until the Bucks attacked both. The brothers then brought out Johnny Superstar and fellow AEW talents Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti to assist them. Penta Oscuro then ran out to make the save as the show went off the air, potentially setting up an AAA vs. AEW match for down the road.

The Young Bucks’ victory concluded an eventful evening that saw Andrade El Idolo face-off with Bandido and join forces with Dr. Wagner Jr., while Penta, Psycho Clown, Villano IV, and Blue Demon Jr. all advanced in the Ruleta de la Muerte tournament following defeats at the hands of Ultimo Dragon, El Canek, LA Park and Rayo de Jalisco Jr. The next TripleMania event will take place in Tijuana on June 18, with the show being broadcast on FITE TV in English and Spanish commentary.

