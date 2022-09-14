Roman Reigns And Others Headline 2022 PWI 500

The fall is quickly approaching, which means Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Top 500 list of wrestlers has arrived to launch a thousand opinions from wrestlers and fans. And while you can order the full PWI 500 magazine to find out everyone who made the list, the top 10, and most importantly, the #1 overall, has already been revealed.

On today's Busted Open Radio, PWI's Al Castle and Candace Cordelia revealed that Roman Reigns was officially the #1 wrestler in the 2022 PWI 500. PWI itself confirmed the news while promoting the list on Twitter.

"As just announced on Busted Open Radio, Roman Reigns is again the #1 wrestler in the PWI 500," the tweet read.

This is Reigns' eighth appearance in the top 10, having made that elite company twice as many times as he's finished outside of it. He first earned the #1 spot back in 2016, and finished #2 last year, behind only Kenny Omega.

Castle and Cordelia also revealed the rest of the top 10 on Busted Open Radio, who posted the list on Twitter. Following Reigns were NJPW's Kazuchika Okada, AEW stars CM Punk and "Hangman" Adam Page, and WWE's Bobby Lashley. Rounding out the top 10 was AEW-turned-WWE star Cody Rhodes, AEW's Bryan Danielson, AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo, WWE's Big E and former ROH World Champion, and PWI enthusiast Jonathan Gresham.

The top 10 was largely made up of United States stars, with Okada and Vikingo the only foreign talents to crack the top of the list. Okada remains the only foreign talent in history to be ranked #1 in PWI, having achieved the honor in 2017. For Vikingo, the AAA star becomes the first luchador to make the top 10 since 2015, when Alberto El Patron placed ninth.