Bandido Had To Find New Gear Before AEW Dynamite Appearance

Bandido had an incredibly busy week heading into his AEW Dynamite debut against Chris Jericho last Wednesday. After booking and wrestling on a show for his promotion Big Lucha on September 23rd, Bandido made his way to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to compete in the main event of AEW's flagship show. According to Fightful Select, however, Bandido's appearance on the show was not only sudden but also riddled with travel issues due to Hurricane Ian.

After being booked to face Jericho just two days before the show occurred, Bandido's wrestling gear was misplaced as he made his way into Philadelphia. After doing what he could to find his gear, Bandido even resorted to trying to retrieve items he auctioned away to be able to compete on Wednesday night. He was ultimately unable to do so, leaving Bandido with few options mere days before his debut on "AEW Dynamite."

The innovative luchador ended up needing to find new gear to use from around the city of Philadelphia. Luckily for him, he had one of his masks on hand, but everything else was either bought or borrowed from a fellow wrestler. Heading into his biggest match in the United States to date, Bandido was wearing a new and imperfect outfit but ended up having a great main event match against Jericho that impressed fans and higher-ups alike. After the show, a fan video surfaced of Bandido hugging AEW President Tony Khan before graciously shaking hands with the executive and heading backstage.

Despite the hectic week, one source told Fightful Select that Bandido's performance and demeanor led to a positive first impression for the luchador in AEW.